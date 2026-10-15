When

Thu., October 22, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Tue., November 17, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

OSU Caldwell 17105 Bond Ridge Road Caldwell, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

OCA hosting meeting series

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association will host its Roundup Meeting series, which is open to all beef producers, regardless of OCA membership status. Each meeting is free and includes dinner. Registration is required. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program from 6-8 p.m.

The schedule is as follows: Garth Ruff, of OSU Extension, will cover Hay Sampling Program Results and Hay Improvement Strategies, and Haley Linder, of OSU, will highlight TMR and Beyond: Rethinking Winter Feeding on Oct. 22 at OSU Caldwell, 17105 Bond Ridge Road. Ryan Bapst and Mick Schaefer of Hubbard Feeds and Crystalyx will discuss Making Self-Fed Supplements Work and Jason Hartschuh, of OSU Extension, will cover Alternative Feeds and TMR: A New Approach to Winter Feeding on Oct. 27 at Loudonville Equity, 803 N Mt. Vernon Ave. Josh McBride, of AgCredit, will discuss Interest Rates, Stress and Key Financial Takeaways and Aaron Arnett, of STgenetics, will cover Prioritizing the Cow to Rebuild a Sustainable Herd on Nov. 10 at Hord Livestock, 911 OH-98, Bucyrus, Ohio.

Seth Clark, of Merck Animal Health, will present Deworming and Implant Success and Four Star Veterinary Service will discuss Prioritizing Calf Health for Feedlot Success on Nov. 17 at Ohio CAT Lima, 3639 E Bluelick Road, Lima, Ohio.

To register or for more information, visit www.ohiocattle.org.