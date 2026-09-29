When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Dover Public Library 525 N. Walnut St. Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

DOVER, Ohio — John Boilegh, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff member protecting cultural and archaeological sites, will be the speaker at the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Boilegh will discuss Ohio history during the Pleistocene period, including plants and animals that attendees may or may not be familiar with. Attendees are encouraged to bring any prehistoric items of their own to discuss with other attendees and for Boilegh to examine.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. in Dover.