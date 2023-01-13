Sat., March 04, 2023 at 10:00am
Sun., March 05, 2023 at 12:00am
Sugarhouses & Maple Operations through out Ohio
545 water st
chardon, OH
Ohio Maple Madness Tour ~ March 4th & 5th , 11th & 12th . 47 stops throughout the state opening their doors and educating. Sharing their history and, hopefully, influencing our future maple producers. Stop by a local sugarhouse or make a weekend out of it. Unique offerings at each stop. Live music, pancake breakfasts, historical demonstrations, samples and food trailers to name a few. Maps and information available at ohiomaple.org under the maple madness tab or visit the tour’s Facebook page Ohio Maple Madness Tour. For a booklet, contact Jen Freeman – jen@richardsmapleproducts.com or 440.487.1660