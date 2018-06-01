Home Ohio River Valley Texas Longhorn Association Show
When
Sat., July 21, 2018 at 9:00am
Until
Sat., July 21, 2018 No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Wayne County Fairgrounds Cattle Barn
199 Vanover St
Wooster, Oh
Phone
Website
Posted In
Texas Longhorns come to Wooster! Longhorn breeders from around the country come to show off their animals at the annual Ohio River Valley Texas Longhorn Show. You are invited you to attend our show and see what makes longhorns such a unique breed. A free event great for the whole family.