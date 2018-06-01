When

Sat., July 21, 2018 at 9:00am

Sat., July 21, 2018 No Specific End Time

Wayne County Fairgrounds Cattle Barn

199 Vanover St

Wooster, Oh

Texas Longhorns come to Wooster! Longhorn breeders from around the country come to show off their animals at the annual Ohio River Valley Texas Longhorn Show. You are invited you to attend our show and see what makes longhorns such a unique breed. A free event great for the whole family.

