When

Wed., October 21, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Fri., October 30, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Secrest Arboretum and Welcome Center 2122 Williams Road Wooster, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University Extension will host several upcoming workshops as part of its Ohio Woodland Stewards Program.

Lunch and Learn: Ecology, Impacts and Monitoring of Non-native Earth Worms will take place on Oct. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Secrest Arboretum and Welcome Center in Room 172, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster, Ohio. The deadline to register is Oct. 16.

Earthworms are considered ecosystem engineers as the alter their environment in ways that impact other organisms and ecosystem functions. European and Asian earthworms have invaded the Great Lakes region which has impacted ecosystems previously earthworm-free. In this workshop, OSU’s Kayla Perry will highlight the ecology of these earthworms, their impacts on plants and soil and methods for sampling and identification. The cost is $15 and includes lunch and materials. To register, visit woodlandstewards.osu.edu/events/lunch-learn-ecology-impacts-and-monitoring-non-native-earth-worms.

Fascinating Woodland Fungi will occur on Oct. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District, 06879 Evansport Road, Defiance, Ohio. Fungi of many types are found in woodlots across Ohio, yet many people avoid them due to limited knowledge or fear of its dangers. Attendees will get to learn all about these fascinating organisms while spending a day in the woods. The workshop will start inside with a discussion on basic fungi identification. Then, visitors will walk around the Penney Nature Preserve. The cost is $40 and includes lunch and materials. The deadline to register is Oct. 19. To register, visit woodlandstewards.osu.edu/events/fascinating-woodland-fungi-7.

The webinar Healthy Forests for Ruffed Grouse, American Woodcock and All Forest Wildlife will be on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Zach Evans, forest conversation director with the Ruffed Grouse and American Woodcock Societies, will review how each society works to impact forests at a broad scale and how similar management concepts can be used on private lands to support local game bird and wildlife populations. This webinar is free. For more information, contact Ohio Woodland Stewards at 614-688-3421 or ohiowoods@osu.edu.