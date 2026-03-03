When

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 6:00pm

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 7:30pm

OSU Extension Medina County 4046 Medina Rd. Medina, OH

MEDINA, Ohio — OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will offer the timely workshop, “No Plan, No Problem: A Crash Course in Starting a Garden Fast,” May 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office at 4046 Medina Road at the corner of Foote Road and Route 18.

This program is designed for last-minute gardeners looking for simple, effective ways to start growing. Participants will learn how to quickly establish a garden using raised beds and container gardening. The workshop will cover what can be planted right now and how to select soil and containers, as well as offering practical tips to get plants off to a strong start with no prior gardening experience required.

This class is perfect for beginners or anyone who wants a garden without extensive planning or preparation.

The cost of the course is $10 per person.

Contact the Medina Extension Office with any questions at 330-725-4911. The registration deadline is May 4. Visit medina.osu.edu/events to register.