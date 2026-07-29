When

Tue., August 04, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Tue., August 04, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Sterling Heights Dairy Shop 4913 E. Easton Rd. Creston, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Manure safety, precision application field day Aug. 4 in Creston

CRESTON, Ohio — Ohio State University’s Manure Safety and Precision Application field day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Sterling Heights Dairy Shop, 4913 E. Easton Rd., Creston, OH 44217.

The event is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension, the Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District and the Wayne-Ashland Dairy Services Unit.

The program features Glen Arnold, Extension manure application specialist, who will lead a demonstration of how to mitigate manure spills. Amber Emmons, Extension water quality specialist, will discuss manure application research conducted in the Western Lake Erie Basin. Lindsay Lawlis, of AgPro, will introduce the John Deere Harvest Lab 3000, which provides detailed manure nutrient application maps, and Greg Heiby, of AgInfoTech, will demonstrate how manure application data can be used to generate supplemental commercial fertilizer application prescriptions.

The program is free. Lunch will be provided. Participants may earn 3.5 Certified Livestock Manager continuing education credits and 3 Certified Crop Advisor Credits.

Organizers ask for a courtesy reservation by July 31. To RSVP, call 330-264-8722 or visit tinyurl.com/2v2m4cre.