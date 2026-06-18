When

Tue., July 21, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., July 21, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Ernst Conservation Seeds Farm 8884 Mercer Pike Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pa. No-Till Alliance Soil Health Field Days, July 21 and 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance Soil Health Field Days will be July 21 at Ernst Conservation Seeds Farm, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, in Crawford County, and July 23 at Flinchbaugh Farm and Orchard in Hellam, Pennsylvania, in York County.

Each day, the program will include two presentations by keynote speaker Egon Zunckel, who used no-till and cover cropping programs to revive what he describes as a “tired, worn-out farm.” He and his son now farm over 5,000-hectares (approximately 12,355-acres) of highly productive ground in South Africa.

Other highlights will include a presentation on genomic DNA soil testing, breakout sessions including in-field equipment demonstrations, a rainfall stimulator, a deep soil pit to show what is happening underground and an extensive cover crop plot showcasing the attributes of various mixed species cover crops.

Both days will also include plenty of food, numerous vendor and agency displays and the opportunity to network with other like-minded farmers. Registration is free for members and $25 for non-members.

To register online, visit panotill.org/news-and-events/.

The online registration links will be active until five days prior to the event. After that, late registration will be accepted at $30 by contacting Jay Howes at jhowes@pennag.com. Those wishing to attend can also register by contacting Jay with your name, which event and how many will be attending.