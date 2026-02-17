When

Fri., February 27, 2026 at 8:30am

Fri., February 27, 2026 at 3:30pm

Pennsylvania National Guard Armory 24 Armory Lane Lewistown, PA

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Veterans who farm or operate food businesses in Pennsylvania are invited to the PA Veteran Farming Network’s seventh annual, full-day educational and networking conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory, 24 Armory Lane, Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

The conference agenda combines general sessions applicable to all experience levels with a variety of breakout sessions.

A networking lunch will offer attendees the opportunity to learn informally from fellow veteran farmers, presenters and service providers at topic-specific tables.

Session topics will include conservation programs and funding from the farmer’s perspective; what ag lenders want to know and farm recordkeeping; owning/operating an orchard, preventing blacknose disease in pastured poultry; pricing and profitability for poultry and pork producers; soil health, and others of interest to new and experienced farmers.

Representatives from U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Conservation District system, Horizon Farm Credit, Disabled American Veterans, Drone Deployment Services, PA Farm Link and ChemGrow are scheduled to attend.

The conference is presented by the PA Veteran Farming Network, Pennsylvania’s leading non-profit organization for veterans, military and their spouses who farm. The event is supported by Horizon Farm Credit, PA Farm Link, the Independent Hardee’s Franchisee Association and private donors.

Event details and registration information can be found at tinyurl.com/mu39vspu.