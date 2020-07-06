When

Sun., July 26, 2020 at 2:00pm

Sun., July 26, 2020 at 12:00am

Beechwood Christian Church 12950 Easton Street Alliance, OH

The family of Paul and Catherine Ramsey of Louisville, Ohio will be hosting a dessert reception in honor of their 70th anniversary. Paul and Catherine are lifelong dairy famers. They have 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

They were married on July 29, 1950 in Brilliant Ohio.