Columbiana SWCD seeks community input on area watershed plan

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a public meeting to discuss natural resource concerns in the Lisbon Creek Watershed, a small portion of the Little Beaver Creek Watershed.

The Lisbon Creek Watershed lies primarily in Center Township with portions spanning sections of the Village of Lisbon, Salem Township, Elkrun Township, and Fairfield Township. Resource concerns include flooding, erosion, drainage, agricultural runoff, water quality, wildlife habitat and other related topics.

Public input will help the district complete a Non-Point Source Implementation Strategy (NPS-IS) which will allow the district to apply for various grants, including EPA 319 funds, to complete projects.

The Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a stakeholder meeting at the Lisbon Train Station, 232 S. Market St., Lisbon, on May 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss the watershed plan.

For more information visit our website at columbianacoswcd.com or contact McKinsie Klim at 330-277-2976 or mckinsie.klim@oh.nacdnet.net.