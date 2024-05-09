Roundup of FFA news for May 9, 2024

HOWARD, Ohio — The East Knox FFA Urban Soils Career Development Event team finished 57th in the homesite evaluation category at the 73rd National Land and Range Judging Contest in El Reno, Oklahoma, which was held April 30 to May 2. Team members were Isabelle Bostic, Weston Bostic, Hayden Baker and Rylan Winkler.

There were 194 total teams and 776 individuals from 37 states that competed in the contest.

To qualify to compete in the event, the East Knox Urban Soils team placed third in the state contest held last October.

This is the 30th East Knox FFA soils career development event team that has qualified for the national contest, which is the most of any FFA chapter in Ohio.

•••

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Mount Vernon FFA attended the 73rd annual National Land and Range Judging from April 30 through May 2 in El Reno, Oklahoma.

In order to qualify for the event, Patrick Frazer, Lane Mussard, Galen Ruprecht and Madison Seng represented Mt. Vernon FFA in the Ohio FFA state soil judging last fall, competing in the homesite evaluation category.

Complete results of the National Land and Range Judging contest as well as photos can be found at okconservation.org/nationallandrangejuding.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A Mount Vernon FFA team of Brock Blankenhorn, Patrick Frazer, Ansley Daubenmier, Jadyn Row, Vivian Noble, Madison Seng and Zeva Sheets earned 10th place in the Ohio FFA Agricultural Issues forum on April 27 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

Competing against teams from across the state, the Mount Vernon FFA showcased their dedication and expertise in addressing agricultural challenges through research, thoughtful analysis and a compelling presentation.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Kate Johnson and Mallory Gilbert represented Northwestern Wayne FFA in the State Floriculture Career Development Event on April 15, finishing 17th. Individually, Gilbert placed 47th, Johnson placed 78th, Makenna Connelly placed 79th and Addy Connelly placed 104th.