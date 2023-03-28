Sat., August 19, 2023 at 9:00am
Sat., August 19, 2023 at 12:00am
Central Park downtown Lodi, Ohio
121 Wooster Street Lodi, Ohio 44254
Lodi, Ohio
This is our 13th Annual Peddlers Fest!!! We host a beautiful outdoor old-fashioned event with over 50 dealers set up in Central Park. It will be a wide variety of interests. Artisans, Crafters, & Antique Dealers will fill the park with their wares. A wide array of live music will fill the air with acts changing every 45 minuets. Light rock, folk, country & even some gospel will be the up and coming performances. Bring a chair and plan the day to stay. We will have a food vendor with farm raised cooked meats as one of a few options for food to purchase set up right in the square. Best Batch Kettle Corn always does a fantastic job serving up large bags of that open kettle cooked popcorn! So make sure to mark your calendar and stop on in and see us!