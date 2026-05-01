When

Tue., May 26, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., May 26, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

127 Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host an Advanced Beef Cattle Nutrition course on May 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University’s main campus, 127 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park. The event is designed for advanced cattle feeders and practicing nutritionists, and will focus on fed cattle for beef production.

Discussions will include how to feed fermented feedstuffs, what diseases are associated with feed and how to manage in an uncertain economic climate. These topics will be taught by renowned speakers from across the country including Tara Felix, beef cattle extension specialist and associate professor of animal science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. The program was developed based on Pennsylvania industry input; requests for future topics will be considered.

The cost to attend is $200 per person. Participation is limited to the first 50 registrants. Interested parties must register by May 19 at 11:45 p.m. For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/advanced-beef-cattle-nutrition-course.