When

Mon., October 12, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Mon., October 12, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Meat Laboratory 741 Porter Road State College, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Penn State Extension to offer ‘Poultry Processing 101’ workshop

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will offer “Poultry Processing 101,” designed to teach small flock and poultry processors humane poultry handling, slaughter, processing and cooking with guidance from poultry experts.

The program will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Penn State Meat Laboratory, 741 Porter Road, State College.

Attendees will safely and humanely handle live chickens, process the carcasses and prepare birds for cooking under the guidance of experts in poultry nutrition, welfare, harvesting and meat processing.

Among other topics, participants will learn proper poultry handling to minimize bird stress and injury, humane poultry slaughter techniques, how to prepare a fresh raw chicken, including feather and organ removal, while avoiding bacterial contamination, knife skills and chicken butchering, brining best practices and chicken food safety basics.

Organizers note that to protect the flocks of Penn State and participants’ own from contamination, participants should shower and wear clean clothes before the workshop if they have been tending birds at home, and again before returning to their own flock after the event.

Participants must be 18 or older and wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

Organizers note that space is limited, so preregistration is required. The registration deadline is Oct. 5 and carries a $50 fee.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/poultry-processing-101.