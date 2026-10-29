When

Fri., November 06, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Wed., November 11, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Extension Lebanon County 2120 Cornwall Road #1 Lebanon, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Penn State to hold three in-person calf care workshops

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three upcoming in-person workshops offered by Penn State Extension will provide practical management strategies on calf raising. These workshops, each scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., are designed for dairy producers and employees, calf and heifer management professionals and industry professionals. For further information or questions, call Angela Breneman, 484-252-1607.

The Nov. 6 workshop, titled Calf Chat: Practical Organic Calf Care, will be held at Penn State Extension Lebanon County, Classrooms 2 and 3, 2120 Cornwall Road #1, Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Designed with organic dairy systems in mind, but applicable to dairy operations of all types, the workshop will provide practical tools to support healthier calves and help anyone involved in calf care make informed management decisions. There is no cost to attend, though registration is encouraged by Nov. 5. Lunch will be provided. Participants will receive Calf Care & Quality Assurance certification. For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/calf-chat-practical-organic-calf-care

The Nov. 10 and Dec. 11 workshops will concentrate on the three Cs of calf management: consistency, care and cleanliness. They will include hands-on activities on colostrum management and calf anatomy.

The Nov. 10 workshop will be held at The Romano 4-H Center, 1841 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, Pennsylvania. Registration is required, and there is a $10 fee, lunch included. Attendees will qualify for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational credits. Regiser by Nov. 9 at extension.psu.edu/calf-chat-practical-nutrition-and-management-practices

The Dec. 11 workshop will be held at a private residence in Newville, Pennsylvania. Registration is required, and there is a $15 fee; lunch included. Attendees will qualify for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational credits. Register by Dec. 7 at extension.psu.edu/calf-chat-the-cs-of-calf-care.