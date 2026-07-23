When

Sun., August 09, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., August 09, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Woods Park 4100 Broadview Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Picket Fence Art Show set for Aug. 9

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The 24th Picket Fence Art Show, sponsored by the Richfield Historical Society and the Richfield-Hinckley Art Group, will be held Aug. 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Johnson Barn located at the front of Richfield Woods Park, 4100 Broadview Road.

This event originated with Theo and Ane Marie Kirk, who hosted a weekly art group at their home and restaurant, then known as the Danish Smorgasbord. The art group organized and held the original outdoor art show, known as “The Picket Fence Art Show” — where framed artwork hung on a snow fence — back in the mid-1950s and 1960s.

While the event’s format and location have changed over the years, admission remains free to the public. Original framed art, ceramics, photography, jewelry and fine crafts will be on display and offered for purchase at the show.

For more information about the Picket Fence Art Show, call 330-659-0336 or visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org.