RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet March 7 at 10 a.m. at the Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N. Chestnut St in Ravenna.

The guest speaker will be Mary Jamba, who will discuss the basics of DNA research in genealogy. Jamba has 26 years of genealogy research experience with a special interest in DNA. Her formal education includes degrees in psychology, human development and religion. She has solved over a hundred cases of unknown biological parentage using genetic genealogy. Currently, she serves as immediate past president of the Greater Cleveland Genealogical Society, program chair for the Western Reserve Historical Society Genealogical Committee, and DNA User Group Leader for the Computer Assisted Genealogy Group.

The program is free and open to anyone interested in genealogy or historical research. For more information, visit www.portagecountyohioogs.org.