Sat., March 14, 2026 at 2:00pm
Sat., March 14, 2026 at 3:00pm
Trumbull County Historical Society
410 S Main St.
Warren, Ohio
The Trumbull County Historical Society will host a Preservation Workshop on March 14 at 2 p.m. at 410 S Main St. in Warren. Attendees can bring family photos and documents and learn the art of preserving them during this hands-on workshop with TCHS’s trained Collections Staff. The staff will also discuss cleaning techniques, how to properly store your items, agents of deterioration and more. Spots are limited, and registration is required. Tickets are $10.
Purchase tickets at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/preservation-workshop-2.
