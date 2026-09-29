When

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Mutti’s Dairy Farm 3326 Stone Creek Road SW Stone Creek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Program helps kids in ag

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Tuscarawas County has launched “Around the Industry: Discovering Your Place in Agriculture,” a year-long free program designed to help local youth explore opportunities available within Ohio’s agriculture industry.

Throughout the year, youth ages 13-19 from Tuscarawas County will take part in monthly hands-on learning experiences that explore various sectors of agriculture, including agricultural policy, agronomy, environment and conservation, natural resources, farm management, agricultural technology, livestock management, food systems and community leadership.

The first session will be Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Mutti’s Dairy Farm, 3326 Stone Creek Road SW, Stone Creek, Ohio. The program will continue through August of next year. Participants do not need to live on a farm or have previous agricultural experience to participate.

Along the way, participants will meet industry professionals, learn about real-world careers, develop transferable skills and discover how agriculture impacts their everyday lives.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Agriculture and Natural Resources and 4-H Youth Development programs in Tuscarawas County, and it is sponsored by the Extension Innovation Challenge, Ohio State University Extension.

Participants will track their journey through the program using a personalized agricultural passport and portfolio while engaging in activities, field experiences, and career exploration opportunities.

Youth who successfully complete program requirements may also fulfill components associated with the OhioMeansJobs Readiness Seal and earn recognition that can support pursuit of an Ohio Honors Diploma, providing additional value as they prepare for future opportunities.

To sign up, visit go.osu.edu/aroundtheindustryregistration2026. Registration is not required but will help organizers estimate needed materials.