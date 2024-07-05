When

Sat., July 20, 2024 at 8:30am

Sun., July 21, 2024 No Specific End Time

Salem Hunting CLub 564 N. Indiana Ave. Salem, OH

Project Appleseed operates under the umbrella of the Revolutionary War Veterans Association which is a non-partisan group of men and women who are committed to upholding the values and principles of America’s founding fathers. The instructors strive to teach the shooting skills that will allow a Rifleman to be accurate out to 500 yards using a standard rifle with iron sights. This ability is traditionally known as the “Rifleman’s Quarter Mile” and has been an American tradition since the our nation’s inception.

Project Appleseed uses rifle marksmanship as a gateway to show that many of the values that our forefathers relied on to win independence are still very much in demand today. During breaks, history will come alive with some little known Revolutionary War history accounts including the “shot heard around the world”.

More information and event details are available at Salem Hunting Club website:

https://salemhuntingclub.com/project-appleseed