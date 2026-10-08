When

Tue., October 27, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., November 18, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Extension Butler County office 101 Motor Pool Way Butler, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PSU workshop offers pesticide prep

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Prospective pesticide applicators can prepare for Pennsylvania’s private pesticide licensing exam by attending the “Private Pesticide Applicator Short Course,” a Penn State Extension workshop designed for those seeking certification.

The two-day course will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Penn State Extension Butler County office, 101 Motor Pool Way, Butler. The course will be repeated on Nov. 18.

The course is designed to help participants prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s private pesticide applicator certification exams. Participants will review essential material from the Private Pesticide Core and Supplemental Manual through structured presentations, small-group activities and classroom discussions.

Registration deadlines vary by event.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/private-pesticide-course.

Organizers note that the registration fee does not include study materials. Participants must bring their own private pesticide applicator core study manual and training materials to class.

Instructors recommend ordering training packets in advance on the Penn State Extension website or by calling the Penn State Publications Distribution Center toll-free at 877-345-0691.

If participants plan to use previously purchased study packets, they should ensure their study materials include the updated manuals.

This course does not offer the private pesticide applicator licensing exam. To find a convenient location and time for taking the exam and to make a reservation, individuals can visit Pesticide Exam Search on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website at www.pa.gov/agencies/pda.