When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Catalpa Grove Farms, 41473 State Route 14. Columbiana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pumpkin Growers School set for Oct. 7

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Catalpa Grove Farms and Ohio State University Extension, Columbiana County, will host a Pumpkin Growers School: On-Farm Disease and Pest Management on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Catalpa Grove Farms, 41473 State Route 14.

The event will feature OSU speakers including Ashley Leach, vegetable disease specialist; Andres Sanabria-Velazquez, vegetable pathology specialist and Ram Yadav, specialty crop weed science specialist.

To register or for more information, email shoemaker.306@osu.edu or call 330-533-5538.