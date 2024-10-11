When

Mon., October 14, 2024 at 6:00pm

Until

Mon., October 14, 2024 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ever been in the vicinity of the Quaker Drag Strip on a race day? If so, you’ll recall the roar of the crowd right along with the unmistakable sounds of engines revving. On Monday, October 14, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm join, Ken Ace Andrus, Ken Anderson, Randy Lipscomb and Paul Suloff as they lead you down memory lane

Randy Lipscomb managed the Auto parts Store on State Street across from Dairy Queen and hosted a local auto show back when “you could work on your own car.” Ken Anderson is a retired owner and driver of race cars. Ken Ace Andrus is an amateur photographer and self-proclaimed “Drag Racing Historian.” Racer Paul Suloff has been racing since 1965 and has earned 6 national championships and set 4 national records.

We’ve added an extra 30 minutes to this year’s program to allow for more interaction. If you worked, raced, watched, recorded, or documented the festivities at Quaker City Drag Strip, bring your stories, videos, pictures and memorabilia to share with the audience. This program is free of cost and open to all.

This is a do-not-miss event for racers and race fans alike. Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines and join us in the Reading Room at Salem Public Library. The event lasts from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Advanced registration is required and can be completed on the library’s website https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/event/12529233. If you require assistance with registration, please call the library’s main number 330-332-0042.