Tue., April 14, 2020 at 6:00pm
Tue., April 14, 2020 at 12:00am
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, OH
Date: April 14, 2020
Time: Rain Garden Workshop: 6:00– 6:30 p.m.
*Rain Barrel Workshop: 6:45-8:00 p.m.
Location: The Longview Center’s main conference room
1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906
Register by March 31 for both workshops at RichlandSWCD.net or 419.747.8686
Rain Garden Workshop: Free
What is a Rain Garden?
A rain garden is a depression in the ground filled with plants that collects and filters
excess runoff stormwater.
Benefits of a Rain Garden:
Reduces runoff
Prevents flooding
Absorbs and processes pollutants
Free Workshop Includes:
Full scope of rain garden knowledge
Design Instructions
Plant recommendations
*Rain Barrel Workshop: $75
What is a Rain Barrel?
A rain barrel is a container used to collect and store rainwater that would otherwise be lost as run off and likely diverted to a storm drain.
Benefits of a Rain Barrel:
Protect local watersheds
Water conservation
Natural gardening
Workshop Includes:
Full scope of Rain barrel knowledge
Design and Building instructions
Assemble barrel during workshop
*Rain Garden and Barrel Workshop Sponsored by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. $75.00 Rain Barrel Workshop cost includes Barrel, Diverter, Spigot, and Inlet (bring cordless drill, if you have one, and vehicle large enough to take completed barrel after workshop.) Payment due at time of reservation. Convenience fee will be added for online reservations.