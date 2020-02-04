When

Date: April 14, 2020

Time: Rain Garden Workshop: 6:00– 6:30 p.m.

*Rain Barrel Workshop: 6:45-8:00 p.m.

Location: The Longview Center’s main conference room

1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906

Register by March 31 for both workshops at RichlandSWCD.net or 419.747.8686

Rain Garden Workshop: Free

What is a Rain Garden?

A rain garden is a depression in the ground filled with plants that collects and filters

excess runoff stormwater.

Benefits of a Rain Garden:

Reduces runoff

Prevents flooding

Absorbs and processes pollutants

Free Workshop Includes:

Full scope of rain garden knowledge

Design Instructions

Plant recommendations

*Rain Barrel Workshop: $75

What is a Rain Barrel?

A rain barrel is a container used to collect and store rainwater that would otherwise be lost as run off and likely diverted to a storm drain.

Benefits of a Rain Barrel:

Protect local watersheds

Water conservation

Natural gardening

Workshop Includes:

Full scope of Rain barrel knowledge

Design and Building instructions

Assemble barrel during workshop

*Rain Garden and Barrel Workshop Sponsored by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. $75.00 Rain Barrel Workshop cost includes Barrel, Diverter, Spigot, and Inlet (bring cordless drill, if you have one, and vehicle large enough to take completed barrel after workshop.) Payment due at time of reservation. Convenience fee will be added for online reservations.