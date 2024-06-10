When

Fri., June 28, 2024 at 6:30pm

Until

Fri., June 28, 2024 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 East State Streeet Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join us on the Patio at Salem Public Library for this special presentation of Real Country Music with musician duo James Popp & Helena Vadino! The duo will talk about the history of country music and sing some of the top hits in country music throughout the years!

Registration is required. Please register by filling out the form below, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Join us on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved into the Reading Room.

This event is free of cost and open to the public. The registration form may be completed by accessing the event on Salem Public Library’s website https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/event/12250953 or by calling the library’s main number 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.