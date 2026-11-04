When

Thu., November 05, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Thu., November 05, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield United Church of Christ 4340 W. Streetsboro Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Relive legendary Cavs season at lecture

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society’s next TakeMeBack series talk will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Richfield United Church of Christ (4340 W. Streetsboro Road).

Relive the magic of the Cleveland Cavs and their 1975-76 “Miracle in Richfield” season with Gerry Nemeth and author Roger Gordon. Take a trip down memory lane and find out what made that season so special.

No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.