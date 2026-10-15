When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Belden Village Mall 4230 Belden Village St. NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Retiree Expo to be held at Belden Village Mall on Oct. 17

CANTON, Ohio — The Retiree Expo will take place on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belden Village Mall, 4230 Belden Village St. NW, Canton.

The event will present information to those nearing or in retirement on beauty and skincare, fashion, health and wellness, caregiving for parents, travel and tourism, local recreation, insurance and more. There will be over 45 local exhibitors during the show.

Attendees will get the chance to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win prizes from Kingsbury Senior Living.

Featured activities will include a Medicare chat, book signing with the author or The Art of Retirement, an estate planning chat, a fashion show and a scavenger hut sponsored by Visit Canton. Pre-registration online for the event will automatically enter attendees in a drawing for a chance to win a tasting and tour for four at The Cave at Gervasi Vineyard.

To register online, visit www.tinyurl.com/RetireeExpo2026. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The first 100 attendees will get a free welcome bag.

Attendees can also register in person when they arrive at the expo. Registration will be in the center court across from Macy’s.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RetireeExpo.