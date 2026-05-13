When

Sat., May 16, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., May 16, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Salem Hunting Club

564 N. Indiana

Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Hunting Club – 43rd Annual Youth Day
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Everything is provided.
Salem Hunting Club is a 501c4, non-profit organization. Established in 1945, with an emphasis on conservation, shooting sports and civic pride. The SHC Annual Youth Day is the club’s largest event of the year, open to the public. This event shows boys and girls the skill, responsibility and fun of shooting sports and community fellowship.
Open to the public for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 15
Prizes and Trophies will be awarded.
Events include: .22 rifle, compound bow, black powder, BB guns and more.
All events are under the supervision of experienced range safety officers.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Events start at 9:00 a.m.
Events continue throughout the day, although 10:15 a.m. Is the cut-off time
to register for a chance to win an event trophy.
Food, Drinks and T-shirts for each child are Included!
For more information call: 330-428-4295 or visit: www.salemhuntingclub.com

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