Round-up of FFA News for the week of May 14, 2026

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter held its 75th annual FFA banquet on April 26 where the chapter handed out awards to students and celebrated their achievements throughout the year. Makenna Connelly received the Diversified Livestock Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award for raising hogs, goats and lambs. Jake Howman won the Star Dairy Entrepreneurship Award for raising and breeding over 15 head of registered Brown Swiss Cattle at Acacia Swiss. Chet McNeil earned the Star Dairy Placement Award for working full-time, 35 to 90 hours a week, on his family farm.Emma Connelly received the Star Market Goat Production Award. Addy Connelly won the Star Pygmy Goat Production Award. Brooke Hershey received the Star Sheep Production Entrepreneurship Award. Gabriella Riedel won the Star Swine Production Entrepreneurship Award. Kaylee Cherry won the Star Turf and Grass Management Award for working at Brookside Golf Course. Aliva Welch earned the Star Beef Entrepreneurship Award for raising two market streets for show at the county fair.

Emma Connelly and Makenna Connelly both won the Star Notebook Award. Addy Connelly and Emma Connelly earned the Star Record Keeping Award.

Charlie Gortner was the Star Greenhand recipient. Laurie Barr earned the Star Freshman Award and Brooke Hershey received the Star County Award.

Sisters Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly and Makenna Connelly won the Star DeKalb for their involvement in the chapter as seniors.

The Distinguished Service Awards, given to people and businesses who have gone above and beyond in helping the chapter, went to Zane Dilyard, Dan Fulk, Anita Jorney-Gifford, Tammy Wurm, HMI and Madco Market.

Four members also received their State FFA Degree at the Ohio State FFA Convention in May including Brooke Hershey, Jake Howman, Gabi Riedel and Alivia Welch. Mallory Gilbert earned her American FFA Degree. Congratulations to all Northwestern Wayne FFA members!

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne’s Inaugural Ag Olympics took place on April 20 behind the ag shop, bringing together members from the Hillsdale FFA Chapter, Norwayne FFA Chapter and Black River FFA Chapter for a fun night of friendly competition. Participants from each school competed in a variety of activities, including wheelbarrow race, straw bale high jump, table surfing, rope the bull, catch the broom, bucket walk, sword fight and knot relay. Food was provided, including mac and cheese, pulled pork, pies, and cobblers. The Ag Olympics was a huge success and congratulations to the Northwestern FFA Chapter for taking home Gold.

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JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA held its annual FFA Banquet on April 12, celebrating member’s accomplishments throughout the year. The evening kicked off with handing out degrees and awards. Sophia Tipton earned the State Greenhand Degree and Reed Twining earned the Star Chapter Degree. Outstanding Members Awards were recognized in each grade level. Freshman recipients were Troy Weber, Addi Weidrick and Reid Coleman. Jacob Schwendeman was recognized as the sophomore Outstanding Member, while Maci Atterholt and Michael Shenberger III were named the junior Outstanding Members. Emma Linder was honored as the senior Outstanding Member.

Reed Twining earned first place the Fruit Sales Award. Twila Robbins was given the Honorary Degree and Ryan and Renee Twining received the Distinguished Service Award.

Laney Meek earned the AFNR Record Book award, Wyiatt Hynek received the Capstone Record Book award and Maci Atterholt was given the Mechanical Principles Record Book Award. Additionally, Reed Twining was given the Global Perspective Record Book Award, Addison Young received the Greenhouse Management Record Book Award, Hunter Hickey earned the Animal Health Record Book Award and Paelyn Wilson received the Livestock Management Record Book Award.

Members who received their State Degrees were Maci Atterholt, Jillian Cowger, Hunter Hickey, Valerie Raubenolt, Cameron Sweet, Addi Tipton and Baylee Weber. American Degree recipients were Ava Bolen, Rodalyn Mast, Haleigh Stephens, Peighton Thomas and Rosalynne Weekley. The chapter also honored members received their American Degree at the 2025 National Convention, including Seth Crytzer, Owen Hoffman and Braydon Rakovec. Belle Linder and Valerie Raubenolt were recognized for participating in the 2026 State FFA Convention

band and talent show. The banquet ended with the naming of the new officer team: Student Advisor Cooper Baker, Chaplain Addi Weidrick, Sentinel Derek Coleman, Treasurer Addi Young, Reporter Sophia Tipton, Secretary Laney Meek, Vice President Jacob Schwendeman and President Belle Linder.

WOOSTER, Ohio — On April 30, 12 Hillsdale FFA members traveled to Wooster to tour the Certified Angus Beef (CAB) Brand Facility. They began their visit with Mandy Atterholt, who taught them about the brand’s operations. The group then toured the meat lab to examine a beef carcass and learn about the specific quality standards required for the CAB label. Members also visited the corporate offices to see how the company grows and promotes its business.

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HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA member Jasmine Smith

received her State FFA Degree at the Ohio FFA Convention. Smith is a senior at East Knox High School with plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University to study early childhood education. She is the daughter of Jessica and Dennis Claggett in Bladensburg, Ohio.

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OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands FFA Chapter hosted its 72nd annual FFA Banquet on April 22 to celebrate members’ achievements throughout the year. The newly elected officers are Ayden Schafer, president; Annabella Risolvato, vice president; Mariah Woodrum, secretary; Jennifer Keets, treasurer; Katelyn Campana, reporter; Addison Foreman, sentinel; Willow Holloway, student advisor; Jesse West, historian and Amelia Branco, Patrick Finnegan and Pierce Finnegan, assistants.

Jennifer Keets received the Star Greenhand Awards, Grace Tramontana earned the Star Chapter Award, Ayden Schafer won the Star Junior Award and Jordyn Simpson won the Star Senior Award. Callie Finnegan was honored with the AgCredit 110% Award. The chapter’s top fundraisers for the meat raffle, citrus sale and strawberry sale were Callie Finnegan, Morgan Adkins and Colton Bremke. FFA State Degree recipients were Morgan Adkins, Katelyn Campana, Avarie Carstensen, Caleb Crawford, Alexander Duke, Patrick Finnegan, Willow Holloway, Jacob Kovach, Micah Lee, Ayden Schafer, Audrey Smith, Allison Strickler, Maggie Tansey, Aubrey West, Raegin Widener and Mariah Woodrum. Members who received American Degrees were Olivia Howells, Ruth Howells, Kyleigh Klingshirn and Steven Opaliski.

COLUMBUS — Firelands FFA celebrated a special recognition at the recent Ohio FFA State Convention as Firelands High School Principal Catherine Keener was awarded the Ohio FFA Honorary State FFA Degree, the of the highest honor the organization can bestow on its supporters. Keener received this distinguished award in recognition of her continued support of agricultural education and the FFA program. The Honorary State Degree is presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to FFA and agricultural education, even if they are not active members themselves. In Firelands eight-decade history, Ms. Keener is only the fourth nominee to earn this honor.