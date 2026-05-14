Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 57 (5-14-26)

Welcome to episode 57 of Farm and Dairy’s virtual newsletter, the Weekly Rundown, where reporters Liz Partsch and Paul Rowley discuss the top stories from this week’s issue in our newsroom.
Episode 57
In episode 57, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the May 7 edition, including:
- Postal problems put mailed baby chicks at risk
- Hardin County Fairgrounds rebuilds after tornado damage
- Sour taste of South American trade
- Woman charged in deaths of horses at former Pure Gold Stables
Choose how you listen
The Weekly Rundown is streaming on both YouTube and Spotify, so you can catch the latest stories your way.
• Want the full newsroom vibe? Watch Liz and Paul on YouTube.
• On the move? Just pop in your earbuds and hit play on Spotify.
Want more?
Read the full stories here or swing by your local newsstand to grab a copy of this week’s Farm and Dairy.
Past episodes: If you missed any of our past episodes, find them here.
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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!