Thu., January 04, 2024 at 12:00am

Wed., January 31, 2024 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library’s

Events at a Glance: January 2024

January 4th 2:00 – 6:30 Stitches in Time (this event repeats weekly)

January 6th 1:00 – 3:00 Wonka Party: A Family Event

January 8th 6:30 – 7:30 Tea & Polite Society

January 9th 2:00 –3:00 Book Discussion: Killers of a Certain Age

January 10th 6:30 – 7:30 Getting’ Crafty: Card Making

January 11th 9:00 am Drop-off begins for Puzzle Exchange

January 15th 6:00 – 8:00 Color Yourself Calm

January 16th 6:30 – 7:30 Organizing as We Age

January 17th 6:30 – 7:30 The Dr.’s Black Bag

January 21st 2:00 – 3:00 A Little Live Music with Curtis Conser

January 22nd 6:30 – 7:30 Create Your Vision Board for 2024

January 24th 6:00 – 7:00 Pinecone Owls

January 27th 10 am-noon Puzzle Exchange

January 29th 6:30 – 7:30 Aromatherapy: Make and take Cold Relief Blend

January 30th 6:30 – 7:30 Owls of Ohio

January 31st 5:30 – 6:30 Birdseed Ornaments

All events are free of cost and open to the public. Most events require advanced registration and can be completed online at https://SalemPublicLibrary.org. When you land on the page, highlight the Events tab in the top toolbar and then click on Events Calendar. If you require registration assistance, please call the library at 330.332.0042.