Salem Public Library Events at a Glance, January 2024
Thu., January 04, 2024 at 12:00am
Wed., January 31, 2024 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library’s
Events at a Glance: January 2024
January 4th 2:00 – 6:30 Stitches in Time (this event repeats weekly)
January 6th 1:00 – 3:00 Wonka Party: A Family Event
January 8th 6:30 – 7:30 Tea & Polite Society
January 9th 2:00 –3:00 Book Discussion: Killers of a Certain Age
January 10th 6:30 – 7:30 Getting’ Crafty: Card Making
January 11th 9:00 am Drop-off begins for Puzzle Exchange
January 15th 6:00 – 8:00 Color Yourself Calm
January 16th 6:30 – 7:30 Organizing as We Age
January 17th 6:30 – 7:30 The Dr.’s Black Bag
January 21st 2:00 – 3:00 A Little Live Music with Curtis Conser
January 22nd 6:30 – 7:30 Create Your Vision Board for 2024
January 24th 6:00 – 7:00 Pinecone Owls
January 27th 10 am-noon Puzzle Exchange
January 29th 6:30 – 7:30 Aromatherapy: Make and take Cold Relief Blend
January 30th 6:30 – 7:30 Owls of Ohio
January 31st 5:30 – 6:30 Birdseed Ornaments
All events are free of cost and open to the public. Most events require advanced registration and can be completed online at https://SalemPublicLibrary.org. When you land on the page, highlight the Events tab in the top toolbar and then click on Events Calendar. If you require registration assistance, please call the library at 330.332.0042.