When

Sun., June 21, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek to host June events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center will host a variety of workshops and outdoor programs in June.

Scavenger Hunt will occur on June 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Logan’s Loop Trail in Beaver Creek State Park. Kids, accompanied by adults, can take a short hike on the trail to find all the animals on the scavenger hunt list. When the hunt is completed, families will get a booklet about the animals they found. Adults can pick up the scavenger hunt paper, a pencil and clipboard at the desk. The hike is .6 miles long and features some steep areas. Participants should wear sturdy shoes. This event will be canceled if bad weather occurs.

All programs are free but donations are appreciated. For more information, email beavercreekw@aol.com.