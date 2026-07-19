OPSB schedules local hearings for 2 proposed natural gas plants to power data centers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board set dates to hear public input on two natural gas-fired power plants that will power data centers.

Fairfield Energy Center

The board will hold a local public hearing regarding the construction of the proposed Fairfield Energy Center on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Millersport Junior/Senior High School, 11850 Lancaster St., Millersport, Ohio. This facility is proposed on 100 acres within the Village of Millersport in Fairfield County. The facility would have a maximum total generating capacity of up to 1,300 megawatts, with up to 1,000-megawatts of battery energy storage. The facility would provide power to a data center adjacent to the project site.

Additional information regarding the Fairfield Energy Center is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 26-160-EL-BGN.

PowerConneX Ashville Energy Center

The public hearing regarding the construction of the proposed PowerConneX Ashville Energy Center in Pickaway County is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Teays Valley High School, Main Cafeteria, 3887 State Route 752, Ashville, Ohio. The facility would be sited on approximately 110 acres and have a maximum total generating capacity of up to 800 megawatts to power a co-located data center. Additional information regarding the PowerConneX project is online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 26-196-EL-BGN.

Public hearing details

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed transmission line project. The hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. Testimony will be limited to three minutes per witness. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

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