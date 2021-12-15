Sat., January 22, 2022 at 9:00am
Sun., January 23, 2022 at 12:00am
Ohio Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave
Columbus, OH
Scott Antique Markets
Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800 Exhibit Booths
Ohio Expo Center
Bricker Building
January 22nd & 23rd, 2022
Hours: Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)
We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be February 26th & 27th
$5.00 Parking, Free Admission
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112