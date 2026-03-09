Can you identify this double-sided serrated axe?

Greetings from Hazard!

We have a new item this week. Item No. 1301 comes from Marvin Meadows, of Cool Ridge, West Virginia. It looks like an axe of some kind, with serrated edges. Marvin said it weighs about as much as a double bit axe and has a round handle instead of a flat one. He has no idea what it is used for, so he came to us for help.

Do you know what Item No. 1301 is? If so, let us know by email at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

• • •

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.