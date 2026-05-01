When

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

9154 State Route 44 Ravenna, OH

Phone

330-389-0598

Website

Posted In

RAVENNA, Ohio — Shalersville Historical Society’s monthly meeting will be May 7 at 7 p.m. at the museum located at 9154 State Route 44.

Volunteers and new faces are always welcome. This will be an especially important meeting as plans are finalized for the inaugural car show set for May 30 on museum grounds. The historical society needs lots of helping hands as all of the museum buildings will be open also that day.

Light refreshments will be served at the meeting. Questions, call Judy at 330-389-0598 and leave a message.