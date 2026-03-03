When

Sun., March 08, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Sun., March 08, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

9154 State Route 44 Ravenna, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

SHALERSVILLE, Ohio — The Shalersville Historical Society’s next meeting will be March 8 at 3 p.m. at the museum, 9154 State Route 44 in Shalersville.

The group reminds attendees to set their clocks ahead Saturday evening as Daylight Savings Time begins March 8. The group will be working on the details for the upcoming car show. Meetings are free and open to anyone interested in local history. New faces are always welcome, and light refreshments will be provided.