Ohio 4-H recognizes volunteers

Ohio 4-H 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees include Sherri Martin, of Warren County; Dan Messaros, of Lorain County; and Amy Fleshman, of Franklin County. (Submitted photo)

COLUMBUS — Three people were inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame during the Ohio 4-H Conference March 21, held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The 2026 class of the Hall of Fame includes Sherri Martin, of Warren County; Amy Fleshman, of Franklin County; and the late Dan Messaros, of Lorain County. Barbara Messaros, Messarros’ widow, accepted on his behalf. He passed away in January.

Starting in 1977, the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame was created to recognize individuals who have made significant lifetime contributions of service to the 4-H program in their clubs, counties, state, country, and world.

Only a few individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service to Ohio 4-H and in their commitment to helping young people grow and thrive are selected each year to receive the honor.

Other awards given during the Ohio 4-H conference include:

Friend of 4-H Award: David Baker, Adams County; Patterson Fruit Farm, Geauga County; and Andy White, Ashland County.

Meritorious Service Award: Tricia Durkin, Stark County; Carolyn Garrett, Scioto County; and Cheryl Parrish, Lorain County.

Innovator Award: Ashtabula County 4-H Advisory Committee; Ava Burrows, Cuyahoga County; Noble County Country Club.

Community Service Award: Churchtown Busy Bunch 4-H Club of Washington County; Fairfield County Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors; Wood County 4-H Hands to Larger Service Committee.

4-H Alumni Award: Marty Kurtz-Orf, Portage County; Sarah Reed, Noble County; Benjamin Wenner, Delaware County.

Young 4-H Alumni Award: Kolt Buchenroth, Hardin County.

Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame: Samantha Bader, Fairfield County; Leah Hamilton, Tuscarawas County; Campbell Reese, Geauga County; Edy Solet, Erie County.

Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year: Sadie Wilhelmy, Brown County.