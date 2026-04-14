Ohio 4-H recognizes volunteers

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Ohio 4-H 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees include Sherri Martin, of Warren County; Dan Messaros, of Lorain County; and Amy Fleshman, of Franklin County. (Submitted photo)

Ohio 4-H 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees include Sherri Martin, of Warren County; Dan Messaros, of Lorain County; and Amy Fleshman, of Franklin County. (Submitted photo)

COLUMBUS — Three people were inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame during the Ohio 4-H Conference March 21, held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The 2026 class of the Hall of Fame includes Sherri Martin, of Warren County; Amy Fleshman, of Franklin County; and the late Dan Messaros, of Lorain County. Barbara Messaros, Messarros’ widow, accepted on his behalf. He passed away in January.

Starting in 1977, the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame was created to recognize individuals who have made significant lifetime contributions of service to the 4-H program in their clubs, counties, state, country, and world.

Only a few individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service to Ohio 4-H and in their commitment to helping young people grow and thrive are selected each year to receive the honor.

Other awards given during the Ohio 4-H conference include:

Friend of 4-H Award: David Baker, Adams County; Patterson Fruit Farm, Geauga County; and Andy White, Ashland County.

Meritorious Service Award: Tricia Durkin, Stark County; Carolyn Garrett, Scioto County; and Cheryl Parrish, Lorain County.

Innovator Award: Ashtabula County 4-H Advisory Committee; Ava Burrows, Cuyahoga County; Noble County Country Club.

Community Service Award: Churchtown Busy Bunch 4-H Club of Washington County; Fairfield County Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors; Wood County 4-H Hands to Larger Service Committee.

4-H Alumni Award: Marty Kurtz-Orf, Portage County; Sarah Reed, Noble County; Benjamin Wenner, Delaware County.

Young 4-H Alumni Award: Kolt Buchenroth, Hardin County.

Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame: Samantha Bader, Fairfield County; Leah Hamilton, Tuscarawas County; Campbell Reese, Geauga County; Edy Solet, Erie County.

Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year: Sadie Wilhelmy, Brown County.

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Rachel is Farm and Dairy's editor and a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She married a fourth-generation farmer and settled down in her hometown in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, where she co-manages the family farm raising beef cattle and sheep with her husband and in-laws. Before coming to Farm and Dairy, she worked at several daily and weekly newspapers throughout western Pennsylvania covering everything from education and community news to police and courts. She can be reached at rachel@farmanddairy.com or 724-201-1544.

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