Fri., May 08, 2026 TBD

Sun., May 10, 2026 No Specific End Time

Shawnee State Park 4404 State Route 125 Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State Park recently opened registration for its fourth annual Nature Wellness Weekend set to take place on May 8-10 at the state park, 4404 State Route 125, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Attendees will get the opportunity to slow down, breathe and experience the calming power of nature through various sessions like creek exploration, natural art, nature writing, identifying wild edible plants and more. In the evening, Ohio singer and songwriter Megan Bee will play live music around the campfire.

The event is open to individuals aged 16 and older and space is limited to 40 participants. Lodge packages must be reserved by March 10, or until they fill up. All-inclusive lodge packages are available, which includes lodging, meals and activities. Prices range from $490 to $560 per person, depending on room sharing.

Attendees can also stay at the Ohio River or Turkey Creek Campgrounds for $75, plus camping fees. To reserve a campground, visit reserveohio.com. The Nature Wellness Weekend is co-sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft, Shawnee State Park Lodge and Conference Center and Friends of Shawnee State Park Inc. For more information on the lodges, visit greatohiolodges.com.

For more information on Shawnee State Park, visit https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/shawnee-state-park.