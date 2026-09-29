When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 E Broadway St. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Shop Halloween looks at Costume Closet event

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Rodman Public Library will host its annual Costume Closet on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at the library, 215 E Broadway St., Alliance.

Visitors will get to choose a pre-loved look in a wide variety of sizes on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out. One costume can be taken per person, and each person must be present to claim a costume. For more information, call 330-821-2665.