When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

Eastwood Event Centre 5555 Youngstown Warren Road Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Sight for All United hosts annual event

NILES, Ohio — Sight for All United is hosting its annual Eye Ball of the Mahoning Valley: Hocus Pocus Focus! on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Eastwood Event Centre, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their most bewitching formal attire and prepare for a night of mystery and magic, and help cast away the barriers that keep too many people from seeing clearly.

The evening will begin with raffle prizes, a silent auction and a “spirit” pull. The program will then begin promptly at 7 p.m. with a live auction and paddle raise.

Afterward, guests will get to enjoy dancing and live music from RDNA, and other activities as Sight for All United celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The deadline to register or sponsor is Oct. 3. To sign up, visit givebutter.com/eyeball26.

For more information, contact the Sight for All United office at 330-750-1867 or info@sfau.org.