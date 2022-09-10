When

Sun., September 18, 2022 at 1:30pm

Sun., September 18, 2022 at 12:00am

Smithville Community Historical Society

Smithville, OH

The Smithville Community Historical Society will host Model T Day/Open House. Come and view a display of antique Model-T’s and classic cars . All are welcome to bring their own classic cars! Car display will be in front of the Mishler Weaving Mill at 381 East Main Street in Smithville. All buildings in the Pioneer Village will be open to tour. There will be food, a gift basket raffle and live music in the Pioneer Village. All buildings in the Pioneer Village will be open to tour. This is a free event.

