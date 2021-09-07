Smithville Community Historical Society Model-T Day/Open House
Sun., September 19, 2021 at 1:30pm
Smithville Comunity Historical Society
381 Main Street
Smithville, Ohio
The Smithville Community Historical Society will be hosting Model-T Day and Open House on Sunday, September 19 from 1:30 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. Come and view antique Model T’s, antique fire engines and a classic car show displayed by the Greater Akron Model-T Club. All buildings in the Pioneer Village will be open to tour along with live music and a gift basket raffle. For more information, please, visit the Smithville Community Historical Society Facebook page or online at sohchs.org