Smithville Historical Society Christmas In The Village
Sat., December 04, 2021 at 5:00pm
Sun., December 05, 2021 at 12:00am
Smithville Community Historical Society
180 East Main Street
Smithville, Ohio
The Smithville Community Historical Society annual Christmas in The Village will take place Saturday December 4, 5pm-8pm. And Sunday December 5 from 1:30pm-4pm. St. Nicholas will be greeting kids, hot cocoa, cookies and beverages available. Train display, antique toys and vintage Santa display. Roast marshmallows on an open hearth and enjoy hot cider and Christmas carols. Ride the shuttle wagon between the Pioneer Village and the Mishler Mill. Sunday a brass ensemble will perform Christmas music. The event kicks off with a tree lighting at Smithville High School Saturday December 5 at 5:00PM. Event is free of charge and all buildings are open to tour.