When

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will host “Stories in the Sky” on May 7 at 6 p.m. at the museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton.

The event is part of the museum’s Soup at Six series. Attendees will learn about constellations, the stories behind them and what inspired their creation in their respective cultures across the world. Hoover-Price Planetarium presenters Lyssa Meritt, Everett Ekmark and Ethan McGill will tell the tales of the stars’ myths and legends.

The cost is $25 per person, which includes soup, bread, a beverage and dessert. Pre-registration is required and the deadline to reserve a spot is April 30. To buy a ticket, visit qrco.de/bgMTnx or call 330-455-7043.

The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.McKinleyMuseum.org.