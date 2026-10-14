Fri., October 30, 2026 All Day Event
Fri., October 30, 2026 All Day Event
LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center
805 Mahoning Ave.
Youngstown, OH
We’re ready for spooky season here at LOOP Youngstown!
Join us for some family-friendly Halloween fun and go trick-or-treating at our artist studios on Friday, October 30th from 6:00-8:00pm.
Make your own trick-or-treat bag, visit artists’ studios for treats, and pick a book from Lit Youngstown.
Costumes encouraged. Costume or not, stop by to meet with artists!
More info at loopyoungstown.org
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