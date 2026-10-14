When

Fri., October 30, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Fri., October 30, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center 805 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

We’re ready for spooky season here at LOOP Youngstown!

Join us for some family-friendly Halloween fun and go trick-or-treating at our artist studios on Friday, October 30th from 6:00-8:00pm.

Make your own trick-or-treat bag, visit artists’ studios for treats, and pick a book from Lit Youngstown.

Costumes encouraged. Costume or not, stop by to meet with artists!

More info at loopyoungstown.org