Tue., August 04, 2026 at 9:00am
Tue., August 04, 2026 at 4:30pm
Willowbend Nursery
4654 Davis Road
Perry, OH
Spray calibration workshop to take place in Lake County
PERRY, Ohio — Petitti Family of Farms will host a New Sprayer Technologies and Best Spraying Practices Workshop: Nurseries, Orchards and Vineyards on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the farm’s Willowbend Nursery, 4654 Davis Road, Perry.
The morning sessions will take place indoors, highlighting best management strategies for effective application of pesticides like reducing spray drift, selecting the best sprayer for the job, how to calibrate a sprayer, variable-rate spraying research and use of drones for spraying specialty crops like nurseries, orchards and vineyards. The afternoon sessions will feature presentations and demonstrations of various types of conventional sprayers, sprayer calibration and assessment of spray deposition within the tree canopy.
Registration is $50 per person. To register or for more information, visit https://u.osu.edu/vegnetnews/2026/06/30/sprayer-tech-2026-workshop/
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