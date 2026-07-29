When

Tue., August 04, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., August 04, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Willowbend Nursery 4654 Davis Road Perry, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Spray calibration workshop to take place in Lake County

PERRY, Ohio — Petitti Family of Farms will host a New Sprayer Technologies and Best Spraying Practices Workshop: Nurseries, Orchards and Vineyards on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the farm’s Willowbend Nursery, 4654 Davis Road, Perry.

The morning sessions will take place indoors, highlighting best management strategies for effective application of pesticides like reducing spray drift, selecting the best sprayer for the job, how to calibrate a sprayer, variable-rate spraying research and use of drones for spraying specialty crops like nurseries, orchards and vineyards. The afternoon sessions will feature presentations and demonstrations of various types of conventional sprayers, sprayer calibration and assessment of spray deposition within the tree canopy.

Registration is $50 per person. To register or for more information, visit https://u.osu.edu/vegnetnews/2026/06/30/sprayer-tech-2026-workshop/