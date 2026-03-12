Sat., March 21, 2026 at 11:00am
Sat., March 21, 2026 at 1:00pm
Randolph Community Center
1657 Rt. 44
Randolph, Oh
This is a free community event dedicated to promoting the health and wellness of farmers and gardeners. 11a.m. Bill Pleucker, farmer and Maine State Representatives will be presenting “Protecting Pollinators & Farmers. 12:30-1:30 lunch and share your concerns/suggestions with elected officials. 1:30 Scott Myers–Regenerating Farms, Families & Communities. 3-4 p.m. Mike & Megan Massoli & Jared Phillip-Growing with joy & humor.
Photos