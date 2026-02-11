Fri., February 20, 2026 at 4:30pm
Fri., February 20, 2026 at 6:30pm
St. Gabriel Church of Minerva
400 West High St.
Minerva, OH
The yearly Lenten Friday Fish Fries at St. Gabriel Church of Minerva will begin Friday, Feb. 20 and will be available through Friday, March 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dinners include baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, slaw, bread, dessert and a beverage. Rigatoni dinners are also available. Fish dinners are $12 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children under 6. Rigatoni dinners are $8 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children under 6. Patrons can eat at the church or carry out. Call ahead at 330-868-4610 to place an order.
Photos